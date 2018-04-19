× Randleman man accused of using $5,364 in counterfeit coupons at Asheboro grocery store

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A Randleman man is accused of using more than $5,000 in counterfeit coupons at an Asheboro grocery store.

Coupons in the News reports that 35-year-old Dylan Ray Adams was arrested on April 12 and charged with 14 counts of obtaining property by false pretense in connection with an ongoing counterfeit coupon investigation.

In November 2017, a Lowes Foods in Asheboro reported that the store had lost $5,364.91 due to counterfeit coupons. They said the month-long loss of money happened in August.

Following the release of surveillance video from a staff member and the quick actions of another employee who wrote down Adams’ license plate number, investigators were able to find his home. While executing a search warrant, detectives found thousands of counterfeit coupons, computers, a printer and “USPS mailing materials.”

Adams was taken to jail and has since bonded out.