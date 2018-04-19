× Police looking for man accused of stealing car from Winston-Salem parking lot with 9-year-old boy inside

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are looking for a man accused of stealing a car from a Winston-Salem parking lot while a 9-year-old boy was inside.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Alex Antonio Green, 29, for common law robbery and larceny of a motor vehicle, according to a Winston-Salem police press release issued Thursday.

Police were called to the Thruway Shopping Center at 200 South Stratford Road shortly before 3 p.m. March 31.

A woman told police she was shopping with her children and when she returned to her car and unlocked and started it remotely, a man jumped into the driver’s seat.

Her 9-year-old son was already inside the car and the suspect drove off with him inside, according to police.

Police said the suspect assaulted the child as he yelled and screamed. The child started fighting back and the suspect stopped near the Stein Mart and the child was able to escape, police said.

The child ran across the parking lot and was found safe and uninjured shortly later, according to police.

The vehicle that was stolen was a black 2015 GMC Yukon Denali. It was recovered in Charlotte later that day after being involved in a hit-and-run.

Winston-Salem police said the suspect is 6-feet-tall and weighs about 155 pounds with a tattoo of an “A” on his left check and a tattoo of “Pat” on his left hand. Police have released a booking photo of the suspect from earlier this month.

Anyone who has seen Green can call police at (336) 773-7700 or (336) 727-2800.