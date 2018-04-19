Paul Jones, popular professional wrestler in the 1970s, dies at 75

ATLANTA — Paul Jones, a popular professional wrestler in the 1970s, died Wednesday at his home near Atlanta at the age of 75.

The Charleston Post and Courier reported that Jones, born Paul Frederik, was one of the most popular stars in the Mid-Atlantic wrestling territory during the 1960s and ‘70s.

It is with great sadness that we learned this afternoon of the passing of Paul Jones. He was part of our childhood growing up watching Mid-Atlantic Wrestling and had become our friend. We send condolences to his son Paul Jr. and all of Paul's friends and family. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/limS7qVQzW — Mid-Atlantic Gateway (@magateway) April 19, 2018

Jones had won the Florida heavyweight championship and the Southern heavyweight title and was extremely successful and popular in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

He is best known for his appearances with professional wrestling promotions in the Southeastern United States, in particular with Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling.

“He was part of our childhood growing up watching Mid-Atlantic Wrestling and had become our friend,” the Mid-Atlantic Gateway said on Twitter.