Mother allegedly put twin babies in suitcase, left them at curb with garbage

FLINT, Mich. — A 26-year-old Michigan woman is accused of putting her twin daughters inside a suitcase and leaving them by the road, WNEM reports.

Child Protective Services called Flint police officers around 2 p.m. Wednesday to a home on West Pierson Road. Officers said they saw a woman drop a suitcase on a curb and run away.

Following a quick foot chase, the woman was caught. Officers returned to the woman’s house and discovered that two of her young children were nowhere to be found.

The girls were later found inside the suitcase near the road.

They were taken to a local hospital where they are listed in good condition.