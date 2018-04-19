Midway Elementary School celebrates 100th anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWAY, N.C. – For 10 decades, Midway Elementary School has been more than a place of learning, it's been the heart of the community.

"When I first came here, those people that were in the school here are about 60 years old now," laughs long-time retired principal Phil Kennedy. "They are senior citizens now."

Kennedy started in the late 1960s the year after desegregation.

"My family came here and I get to play Midway football here," said fifth-grader Karson Williams. "I get to meet a lot of good friends here."

Three generations of his family walked the school halls, including his grandmother.

This weekend the community will celebrate its school and its history that came about after parent and PTO member Rosa Otero discovered a box of old photographs at the school.

"I found most, a lot of material here in a closet in a secret place," Otero said.

Since the discovery about a year ago, Otero has worked to find more snapshots of the school's history. Some include well-known alumni like NFL player Perry Tuttle.

"Community is important to our family," said parent Ashley Widener, a member of the PTO who has been helping with the celebration plans. "I think [my] girls need to know about the town that they are growing up in, the history of the school they are going to."

With the help of social media, their collection of old photographs grew, all of which have now been archived.

The school and community are celebrating their rich history with "10 Decades of Midway School History” with a reunion Friday night and community day Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A number of inflatables, rides, raffles and food will be available on Saturday. Wristbands for inflatables will be $5 with all proceeds going to the school playground.

Click here for more information.