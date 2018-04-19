× Man sentenced to life in prison for deliberately infecting others with HIV virus

LEWES, England — A British man convicted of intentionally infecting other men with the HIV virus has been sentenced to life in prison.

Daryll Rowe, 27, was found guilty by a jury at Lewes Crown Court in November of five counts each of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, according to Sussex police.

Rowe was sentenced Wednesday for infecting at least four victims in the Sussex area between October 2015 and January 2016.

“A part of me died that day when I was diagnosed,” said one of Rowe’s victims in court. “The old me is no longer. The new me is constantly sad, thinking about how my life changed. I have been devastated by Rowe’s actions but I want to make sure that this doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

Rowe was arrested in 2016 after a health clinic contacted police because they noticed similarities in how two people contracted HIV.