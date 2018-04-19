Local mom talks about losing house to tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Volunteers with New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Greensboro and UNCG’s campus group, Growing Young Men, provided food and water for tornado victims in the Cottage Grove community Thursday.

As they canvassed the community, they met Mary Carelock.

Carelock was visiting her mother when volunteers gave her and two of her children bagged lunches.

She lives in another part of east Greensboro. Her home was destroyed.

“You only see it on TV. You never think it's going to happen to you, and I say, ‘Lord look at those people,’ but it happened to me. I know what it's like now,” Carelock said.

Carelock is optimistic about her family’s recovery after the storm and is thankful for loved ones and strangers, like the volunteers, who are doing what they can to provide support.

“Individual people that's willing to help. I really thank them for that,” she said.

Throughout the week, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church has served as a hub to provide water, food, clothes and school supplies to families in the Cottage Grove community.