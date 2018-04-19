Insurance adjusters assess damage after Greensboro tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- While volunteers and crews work to clean up the storm damage, insurance adjusters are out assessing the loss and they have their hands full.

The City of Greensboro and Guilford County released preliminary numbers for the damage on Wednesday; around 1,000 structures were damaged during the tornado on Sunday.

Our FOX8 crew saw at least three adjusters out on Thursday in some of the hardest hit areas of east Greensboro.

“Been pretty much slammed every day,” said Catherine Langfitt, an auto adjuster for Nationwide.

Langfitt has received roughly 10 to 15 total loss claims so far. She can usually process three a day.

“Once people start to get cars out from under the trees we might be getting a few more,” Langfitt said.

Maria Townsend is an insurance benefits specialist in Greensboro. She said that before you call out someone like Langfitt, there are a few things you should know.

Townsend says you should not clean up right away but instead take pictures of the damage. She also recommends you call an insurance agent immediately and while you are on the phone with them, ask about temporary help.

“I've seen pictures were peoples kitchens and houses were tore up,” Townsend said. "In that case, you can't stay there so you're going to need a hotel. You are going to need to be able to cook meals and dinner so ask for temporary financial help.”

Townsend also recommends you patch up your roof and cover broken windows so more things don't get damaged. You should also remember to stay in contact with your agent throughout the entire process.

“I wouldn't necessarily say bug us, but make sure that if you have any other damages make sure that you keep all communication between us,” Townsend said.