Hampton Elementary student becomes Van’s Weather Kid, days after tornado damages school

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- It was tough for 10-year-old Nyzjah Ibrahim to see her school in such bad shape.

"It was just like a devastating moment for me," she said.

Ibrahim is a fourth-grader at Hampton Elementary School in Greensboro, one of three school heavily damaged by Sunday's tornado.

"I was sad because I have been at that school since second grade," Ibrahim said.

Ibrahim's school was not the only place she knows that was damaged. The tornado also damaged her grandmother's home.

"It was just very frightening, but it was great to see the community come together and before the emergency responders arrived the community was directing traffic," said Fay Davis, Ibrahim's grandmother.

While this has been a tough week for Ibrahim's family, it didn't stop her big smile Thursday afternoon.

Thursday, Ibrahim got to be Van's Weather Kid during the 4 p.m. newscast.

She says she was emotional when she found out about being a weather kid.

"I started crying," Ibrahim said, smiling.

"It has been a hectic week, but it's sunshine at the end of the rainbow," Davis said.