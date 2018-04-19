× ‘Greensboro Strong’ shirts available to anyone who donates to support people affected by Sunday’s tornado

GREENSBORO, N.C. – “Greensboro Strong” T-shirts are available to anyone who makes a $25 or more donation to support people affected by Sunday’s tornado.

Click here to donate and get a shirt, which have been provided by Triad Paw Prints.

The first 100 shirts were gone within minutes and another 300 are planned to be made on Friday, according to Michelle Kennedy, executive director of the Interactive Resource Center.

The National Weather Service said Sunday afternoon’s twister was a “high-end EF-2″ with max wind speeds of 135 mph and a path width of at least 300 yards.

EF-2 tornadoes have speeds between 111–135 mph and can tear roofs off well-constructed homes.

Nearly 200 buildings were completely destroyed or suffered major damage. Hundreds of others sustained minor damage.

Anthony George, 48, died after a tree fell on his BMW on the corner of Summit Avenue and East Cone Boulevard on Sunday.

Nearly 30,000 people were without power in Guilford County on Sunday night. The number was less than 1,000 as of Thursday afternoon.