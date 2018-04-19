Free, hot meals lifts community spirit after disaster in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Knowing a hot meal is good for the soul, Djosen Vilnor decided to spend her Thursday giving victims of the Greensboro tornado one less thing to worry about.

Her King Queen Haitian Cuisine food truck was parked and humming for a couple hours in the Renaissance Plaza parking lot, serving up free smashed potatoes, chicken and gravy, along with hamburgers and hot dogs for the children.

Vilnor says she hates to see her community in pain, the same community that supports her local business, and the same community that had her back when her home was hurt by natural disaster.

"With the earthquake in Haiti, I did have a lot of people who support us, so now it's my way of giving back to the community," Vilnor said.

The little bit of food went a long way for people still without power after Sunday's storm. Vilnor says she may bring the truck back next week.