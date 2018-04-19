FOX8 raises more than $70K to help those in tornado-damaged areas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Thanks to donations from all around the community, FOX8 raised more than $70,000 to help those affected by the tornado.

FOX8 partnered with the Salvation Army to hold a 13-hour in-studio telethon from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. The phone bank featured Salvation Army volunteers, FOX8 staff members and community leaders.

“The giving spirit of this community continues to be inspirational. Once again, in a time of great need the people of the Triad came together, and we could not be more proud,” said FOX8 General Manager Jim Himes.

The National Weather Service said Sunday afternoon's twister was a “high-end EF-2," and had max wind speeds of 135 mph and had a path width of at least 300 yards.