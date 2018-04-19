Disaster relief efforts seek to help people who lost their homes after deadly Greensboro tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Reality still hasn't set in for Joann Davis just days after the deadly tornado destroyed the house she grew up in.

"This is my place, my momma used to live here," Davis said.

All she sees are huge holes in the ceiling and a patio area the tornado flattened.

She says it will take a miracle to rebuild again and step one starts at the new disaster resource center.

"We're really doing that assessment," said Susan Smith, senior disaster program manager for the American Red Cross. "We want to see what are they still needing."

That's the goal for Smith and her team who partnered with Guilford County and the City of Greensboro.

The center is at the Willow Oaks Community Center on Everitt Street. People gathered inside to seek help on how to move forward.

David Oldham is one of them. He's left with nothing after Sunday's deadly tornado.

"I'm 70 years old and I lost everything, everything in my entire life, so I mean what do you do?" Oldham said.

The answer to Oldham's problem is here at the disaster resource center.

He and other victims are going to be put in touch with local resources.

It's a huge effort to help with both short and long-term goals to get people back on their feet and hopefully stay there.

"Seeing them come in here I know we're going to make a difference," Smith said.

The center will be open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Officials say they might extend more days past Saturday if the need continues to grow.