Davidson County man charged with taking indecent liberties with 2 children

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Linwood man charged in March with taking indecent liberties with a child has been charged with assaulting a second victim, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Paul Edward Gibson, 47, of Linwood, was arrested on March 22 after sheriff’s officials received a report about a possible sexual assault on a child.

The child was interviewed at the Dragonfly House Child Advocacy Center in Mocksville and explained what happened. Warrants were obtained and he was arrested.

After further investigation, deputies served an additional warrant for indecent liberties with a child in reference to another victim.

Gibson was initially placed in the Davidson County Jail under a $30,000 secured bond. The bond has since been increased an additional $10,000.