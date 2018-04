CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers released their 2018 schedule on Thursday night.

The Panthers will open the season at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 9.

A limited number of single-game tickets for home games will go on sale April 28 at 10 a.m.



For those of you needing a new wallpaper 😎 pic.twitter.com/Ro9a3jJRgB — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 20, 2018

The Panthers went 11-5 last season, losing to the Saints in the Wild Card Playoffs.