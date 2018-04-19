1 injured in drive-by shooting in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was injured in a drive-by shooting in Greensboro Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Police say a vehicle drove by 1515 Randolph Ave. around 2 p.m. firing shots.
A 17-year-old was struck in the foot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police collected shell casings at the scene and are investigating.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.
36.050945 -79.784820