1 adult, 2 students killed in Asheville shooting

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Four people, including a middle and high school student, are dead following a shooting in Asheville Wednesday night, according to WLOS.

The shooting happened just around 10:30 p.m. on Hansel Avenue.

Police say Maurice Laron Garner shot seven people, killing three. Garner died after being taken to a local hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Ashley-Michelle Thublin with Asheville City Schools confirmed that two students from Isaac Dickson Elementary School, one student from Asheville Middle School, one student from Asheville High School, and a former Asheville Middle School student were all involved in the shooting.

“Three of the students are still in the hospital. However, an Asheville Middle School student and an Asheville High School student have passed away,” she said.

The other victim, 32-year-old Erica Nichelle Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. The severity of the injuries to the other victims ranges from life-threatening to minor.

Police are unsure of what led to the shooting.