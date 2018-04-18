Teen killed at home owned by Greensboro deputy police chief
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A teen was shot and killed Sunday morning at a home owned by Greensboro police Deputy Chief James Hinson Jr., according to police spokesman Ronald Glenn Jr.
Alejandro Galarza Villegas, 19, of Greensboro, is charged with second-degree murder.
Matthew Jurado, 17, of Greensboro, was killed in the shooting.
Hinson said he did not know the victim and that the home is a rental property, according to Glenn.
Villegas is confined in the Guilford County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond, according to the jail website. He is scheduled to appear in court June 14.
Greensboro police have not released details about what led up to the shooting.
