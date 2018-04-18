Teachers at tornado damaged schools collect supplies, prep new classrooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- In just a few days, hundreds of Guilford County students will head back to class after their schools were damaged by the tornado on Sunday.

On Wednesday, teachers at Hampton Elementary, Peeler Elementary and Erwin Montessori gathered supplies and prepared classroom inside the schools students will be relocated to.

FOX8 caught up with some Hampton Elementary teachers organizing classrooms inside Reedy Fork Elementary. Around 300 additional students will go to that school next week.

“It was overwhelming at first,” said Denise Schroeder, the principal at Reedy Fork Elementary.

She said the panic quickly turned to excitement.

“We want to be able to teach our students that you should help other people,” Schroeder said. "We have used every single ounce of space including work rooms.”

Hampton Elementary School students will use 16 classrooms at Reedy Fork.

Dr. Whitney Oakley, the interim chief academic officer for Guilford County Schools, says administrators have been meeting multiple time a day to plan things like transportation, child nutrition and communication with families. Transition teams have been created for each school.

“We know anytime there is an event like a natural disaster, the best thing we can do for kids and adults is to get back to a routine as soon as possible so that's really been the driver of the how and the when and the why,” Oakley said.

Right now, she says there are no concerns going into Monday.

“Kids are really resilient and I think they're going to be very excited and get back to teaching and learning quickly and that's our goal,” Oakley said.

