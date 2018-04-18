× Suspected robber arrested after Winston-Salem Pizza Hut employees restrain him until police arrive

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man trying to rob a Winston-Salem Pizza Hut was arrested Tuesday night after employees were able to restrain him until police arrived, according to a press release.

At about 11 p.m., police went to the Pizza Hut on Robinhood Road after a reported armed robbery. Arriving officers learned that one of the suspects was being held in the kitchen area.

Employees told police that Kendron Marquay Ross, along with another suspect, entered the business and demanded money from the safe. At some point, employees got into a fight with Ross.

While fighting, several bullets were discharged from a gun. No one was injured and the workers were eventually able to restrain Ross.

He was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm in the city. His bond is pending.

The other suspect was last seen leaving the store. His whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 727-2800.