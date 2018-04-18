Greensboro program provides pregnant and homeless women with resources, place to stay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Christian Hairston is one of six pregnant women who live at the Room at the Inn Maternity House in Greensboro.

When women are homeless and pregnant, they need care that isn't available at every shelter. They need good nutrition and to be taken to prenatal appointments.

The women also take life skills and parenting classes with an ultimate goal of helping them find permanent housing.

Open since 2001, Marianne Donadio says Room at the Inn has served around 400 women.

The organization is one of 40 agencies supported by Partners Ending Homelessness, which promotes collaboration and awareness.

"We bring resources to bare; both federal and local dollars," said Brian Hahne, executive director for Partners Ending Homelessness. "We manage all the data across the country and we provide a certain amount of administrative support to the agencies."

It is critical support these agencies need from behind the scenes; and for Christian, a mother of one with another on the way, she's thankful for the help.

"If I didn't have this place, it wouldn't be a pretty picture," she said. "I don't know where I would be but the decisions and choices that I was making before I came here were not the best ones."