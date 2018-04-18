Police dash cam captures video of house exploding in Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HURST, Texas -- Police dash cam video has been released showing a devastating home explosion in Texas earlier this month.

The blast happened after authorities say a driver slammed into a gas line when his brakes failed.

Gas apparently built up in the home and then ignited and exploded, sending officers outside scrambling for cover.

Three people inside the home were injured, one of them critically, but they are expected to recover.

Police arrested the driver, 40-year-old Arnulfo Castro, on a charge of not having a driver's license.

Two officers suffered minor injuries.