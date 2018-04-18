Piedmont volunteers helping tornado survivors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- One homeowner can't take on the massive tornado cleanup alone. That's why east Greensboro homeowners were excited to see volunteers like Teryon Smith. Smith is working with Habitat for Humanity. The group is making temporary roof repairs and boarding up shattered windows.

"They are going through a troubling time," Smith said. "But they got a smile on their face and they are still appreciative and it makes me humble as well. Makes me appreciate what I am doing."

Kenny Smith is a member of the North Carolina Baptist Men Disaster Relief Team. The group is making a lot of progress, taking huge logs to the side of the road for pickup.

"We are trying to come to a community of need," Kenny Smith said. "We are all Christians trying to help our fellow man."

But sometimes when you help others, Paul Staffer explains you are really helping yourself.

"You don't realize what a blessing the homeowners are to us. Many times they lift our spirits," Staffer said.

And volunteers like Jessica Black quickly develop a bond with the folks they are helping.

"Our hearts really went out to them," Black said. "We stayed in touch and we helped them get a hotel room."

Black is a part of a large group from Greater Vision Academy in Gibsonville. The group is taking large trees and shingles to the curb. For Black, being back in east Greensboro means a lot.

"I began my teaching career at Hampton Elementary School. So this neighborhood is significant to me for that reason and the people in it," she said.

The volunteer groups said they will be in Greensboro for several weeks.