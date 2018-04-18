People in Greensboro tornado’s path in need of materials, goodwill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- People who call northeast Greensboro home say it’s emotional just to look at it: the splintered trees, ruined homes and scattered debris.

Some parts of northeast Greensboro are just unrecognizable.

"Just about everything on the exterior of a home has been effected by this tornado,” said Tad Agoglia, founder of First Response Team of America.

Agoglia and his team have responded to hundreds of natural disasters, partnering with Lowe’s volunteers to help clear debris. One of the things that sticks out to him with this storm is how the tornado continued to tear up the earth instead of dissipating.

"You can go from one neighborhood to the next and to the next and there's more and more destruction and more people that need to be helped,” Agoglia said. "There's a lot of homes still left standing here, people are gonna need help tarping and repairing their roofs. There's a lot of tree work, everywhere you go, trees are down."

Local supply stores say there is high demand for tarps and plywood, but people also need flashlights, heavy gloves, duct tape and garbage bags which can come in handy.

But the community has a big supply of good-hearted people, like Dominique Williams and her community at Trinity AME Zion.

They set up a table on Lord Foxley Drive with hot meals and supplies to bring directly to people.

"Being able to get whatever they need and knowing they have the love and support of the community is just positive,” Williams said.