‘Our souls are settled’: President George W. Bush shares touching tribute after mother’s death

Former President George W. Bush shared a touching tribute to his mother after she passed away.

Barbara Bush, 92, the matriarch of a Republican political dynasty and a first lady who elevated the cause of literacy, died on Tuesday.

The post, which was shared on the George W. Bush Presidential Center social media pages, says the family’s “souls are settled because we know hers was.”

The post reads:

“My dear mother has passed on at age 92. Laura, Barbara, Jenna and I are sad, but our souls are settled because we know hers was. Barbara Bush was a fabulous first lady and a woman unlike any other who brought levity, love, and literacy to millions. To us, she was so much more. Mom kept us on our toes and kept us laughing until the end. I’m a lucky man that Barbara Bush was my mother. Our family will miss her dearly, and we thank you for your prayers and good wishes.”

Bush had been suffering for some time and was in and out of the hospital multiple times in the last year while battling with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and congestive heart failure.

A source in mid-April said she was in failing health and had decided to not go back into the hospital.

Barbara and George H.W. Bush were married for 73 years.

Bush was the only living wife of one former president and the mother of another former president.

George H.W. Bush served one term as president from 1989 to 1993 while George W. Bush served two terms from 2001 through 2009.