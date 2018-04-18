× North Carolina deputy shot in face, chest removed from ICU

CAMERON, N.C. — A North Carolina deputy is still in the hospital recovering after being shot over the weekend, WTVD reports.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday said Cpl. James Eric Cook was removed from the ICU but still has to undergo several surgeries.

Mario Alexander Garza, 16, is accused of shooting Cpl. Cook in the face and chest on Saturday in Cameron. He faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer.

Cook was following up on a missing persons report on Garza when he encountered the teen and a scuffle broke out.

“It was a sickening phone call that I got,” said Sheriff Wayne Coats. “When they said he had been shot, I knew officer Cook always wore a vest and I thought if he wasn’t hit anywhere else he’ll probably be okay. On the way to Cape Fear, I got the phone call that he had been shot in the face.”

Cook has more than 10 years of service with the department.

Garza was also arrested in February after bringing a pocket knife to school.