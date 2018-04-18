Local man, son of well-known banjo player, a successful musician in his own right

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- In the days before TV, radio ruled the land and during that time Glen Davis was a well known banjo player in the southeast.

"I remember he would get his banjo out at night," recalls his son Larry, who didn't pick up the banjo. He picked up the guitar. "I kept playing and saying well I can make money at it."

Larry would go on to become a studio musician in Nashville. He also played in several different groups but he'll never forgot those early days listening to his dad.

"We did a CD recording right over there of songs daddy had played," said Davis, who each year holds a concert in honor of his dad. "Music can take you places."