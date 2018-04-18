Local businesses trying to bounce back after tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- For tornado victims, getting back to normal not only means kids heading back to class and homes being repaired, it also means going back to work.

Businesses are hustling to serve customers sooner rather than later.

Wednesday, auto mechanic Orlando Robertson showed up for work, but it was anything but business as usual at Discount Muffler & Auto Repair on the corner of East Market Street and Lowdermilk Street in Greensboro.

“It's really messed up in there. I got water damage on the floor in the office. The garage has a lot of debris from the top of the building,” Robertson said.

Cars in the lot had windows shattered by the storm, piles of debris were near the entrance of the business and the roof was blown into East Market Street.

When FOX8 was there, the business didn’t have power, which required employees to use tools that didn’t need electricity, including jack stands and wrenches.

Despite challenges, Robertson could still work.

“Like everybody, I got bills to pay, got a family to feed, and I'm just out here trying to make it,” he said.

A few doors down on East Market Street, Hayes Inspection most likely will not open for business until next week.

The building had power Tuesday, but the phone line was damaged.

Owner David Mayes says calls go to Raleigh for inspections, which is why a working phone is critical to the business.

As of Tuesday afternoon, power was being restored to businesses and debris was being cleared from the area – making it easier for potential customers to travel within the neighborhood.