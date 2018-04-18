× Kidnapping suspect involved in chase in Davidson County arrested

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man involved in a chase Tuesday in Davidson County has been taken into custody, according to court documents.

Michael Edward Hughes, 33, of Thomasville, is charged with second-degree kidnapping, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, resisting a public officer, driving while license revoked, failure to heed police lights or siren, misdemeanor fleeing to elude arrest in a motor vehicle and felony fleeing to elude arrest in a motor vehicle.

The pursuit began around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, when the 911 center picked up a call from a cellphone, no one responded. That’s when operators pinged the phone and found the location. Lexington police arrived at Charlotte Drive where a female, believed to be victim of domestic abuse, and Hughes were inside of a car. The female left with law enforcement, but Hughes sped off. Lexington police and Davidson County deputies chased Hughes down Interstate 85 Business.

With lights and sirens on, Davidson County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Chad Childress was driving southbound on Old U.S. 52 to join the pursuit on Interstate 85 Business. But before Childress could meet the chase, neighbors say a SUV driven by Gene Snider was turning left onto Homer Street in Welcome. This is where Snider and Childress crashed into each other. Witnesses said the accident was so violent both cars went airborne, coming to rest in a nearby yard.

Both Snider and Childress were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Law enforcement agencies continued chasing Hughes onto U.S. 64, but called off the chase due to high speeds and heavy traffic.

Hughes was taken into custody on Wednesday. He is being held in the Davidson County Jail without bond and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.