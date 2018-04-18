How to avoid scams during storm cleanup in the Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's hard to tell them apart -- people who actually want to help others rebuild and the ones who are selling victims on phony repair deals.

It's the scams after the storm that Daintry O'Brien, with Habitat For Humanity, wants to warn people about.

"First of all you don't want people to get ripped off," O'Brien said.

O'Brien says research is crucial. Homeowners should always do a background check on a contractor before hiring them.

Once that happens, she says you should never give up cash up front. Instead, request a contract that lays out the work to be done, a timetable and the payment process.

"We're going to do this much on this date after you've gotten this done," O'Brien said.

O'Brien says checking credible references is also a must. People should never rely on word of mouth.

Your gut feeling is the only thing you should trust.

That comes into play when getting three estimates from three different contractors.

A reg flag should be raised if one looks drastically different from the other two.

"That tells you that's probably too good to be true," O'Brien said.

However, some people still miss the signs.

"I mean especially when you're under the gun and you feel all this pressure and want to get back in your house," O'Brien said.

Another important and common con is price gouging.

The Attorney General's Office says they are alert and aware of this problem.

They're encouraging people to file their complaints on the Department of Justice website.