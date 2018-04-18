× Delicious recipes to celebrate spring

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Spring is here and we’re showing you some new recipes to try this season!

FOX8’s Shannon Smith took a trip to Mary’s Gourmet Diner in Winston-Salem to see the latest tastes of the season.

Roasted Asparagus

Ingredients:

24 asparagus Spears

Virgin olive oil

Coarse sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Balsamic vinegar

Shredded Parmesan cheese

Method:

Heat oven to 400 degrees Arrange asparagus in single layer on a rimmed baking sheet Drizzle with oil and turn to coat Sprinkle with salt and pepper Roast, turning occasionally until lightly browned and just tender for about 18 minutes Transfer to platter and drizzle with balsamic vinegar Sprinkle generously w/ shredded Parmesan

Lime-Ginger Rotisserie Chicken Salad

Ingredients:

Salad

One rotisserie chicken, meat pulled

Shredded butter lettuce leaves

Red onion rings

Sliced avocado

Sliced strawberries

Violets

Arrange all ingredients on top of lettuce leaves and drizzle with dressing

Dressing

A knuckle of peeled fresh ginger, peeled

Honey, to taste

1/2 cup lime juice

Grape seed oil

1 & 1/2 cup put ginger, honey & lime juice in a blender

Take out plastic stopper in blender lid

Turn blender on with lid

Drizzle oil in slowly, while blender is running

When all oil is poured, stop the blender

Grits & Greens

Ingredients:

1 cup stone ground grits

4 cups water

1 stick unsalted butter

Salt to taste

Coarse ground black pepper to taste

1/8 tsp baking soda

2 diced, fresh tomatoes, sautéed lightly greens of your choice, chopped & lightly steamed or sautéed

2 eggs per serving, cooked your favorite style Crumbled feta cheese

Cook grits

Put water, butter, salt, pepper & baking soda in a pot and heat to boiling When water comes to a rolling boil, stir in grits with a whisk Keep stirring until water boils again Turn heat down to medium-high Let grits boil for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Check to see if grits are done by tasting. They should be soft & creamy Sauté tomatoes and greens until soft, but don’t overcook Fix eggs to your liking. They can be fried, poached or scrambled To assemble: pour a large serving of grits into a bowl. Top with tomatoes, greens and eggs Sprinkle with feta cheese

New Potato Salad

Ingredients:

Red potatoes, chopped into bite-size pieces

Red onion, diced celery, chopped, including all leaves green olives stuffed with pimientos

Chopped fresh parsley, finely chopped virgin olive oil

Balsamic vinegar

CHEF NOTE: Julia Childs rule for the ratio of oil & vinegar is three parts oil to one part vinegar. She has never failed me yet!

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Put potatoes in a pot with a pinch of salt, covered with water Bring to boil and cook for about 15 minutes Check potatoes to see when they are ready. Should not be hard, but also not mushy When potatoes are done, drain Put potatoes (still warm), onion, celery, olives & parsley into a large bowl Pour oil and vinegar over all and stir well Season with salt and pepper, tasting to make sure your seasonings are correct Stir and place in refrigerator until chilled