Delicious recipes to celebrate spring
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Spring is here and we’re showing you some new recipes to try this season!
FOX8’s Shannon Smith took a trip to Mary’s Gourmet Diner in Winston-Salem to see the latest tastes of the season.
Roasted Asparagus
Ingredients:
- 24 asparagus Spears
- Virgin olive oil
- Coarse sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Balsamic vinegar
- Shredded Parmesan cheese
Method:
- Heat oven to 400 degrees
- Arrange asparagus in single layer on a rimmed baking sheet
- Drizzle with oil and turn to coat
- Sprinkle with salt and pepper
- Roast, turning occasionally until lightly browned and just tender for about 18 minutes
- Transfer to platter and drizzle with balsamic vinegar
- Sprinkle generously w/ shredded Parmesan
Lime-Ginger Rotisserie Chicken Salad
Ingredients:
Salad
- One rotisserie chicken, meat pulled
- Shredded butter lettuce leaves
- Red onion rings
- Sliced avocado
- Sliced strawberries
- Violets
- Arrange all ingredients on top of lettuce leaves and drizzle with dressing
Dressing
- A knuckle of peeled fresh ginger, peeled
- Honey, to taste
- 1/2 cup lime juice
- Grape seed oil
- 1 & 1/2 cup put ginger, honey & lime juice in a blender
- Take out plastic stopper in blender lid
- Turn blender on with lid
- Drizzle oil in slowly, while blender is running
- When all oil is poured, stop the blender
Grits & Greens
Ingredients:
- 1 cup stone ground grits
- 4 cups water
- 1 stick unsalted butter
- Salt to taste
- Coarse ground black pepper to taste
- 1/8 tsp baking soda
- 2 diced, fresh tomatoes, sautéed lightly greens of your choice, chopped & lightly steamed or sautéed
- 2 eggs per serving, cooked your favorite style Crumbled feta cheese
Cook grits
- Put water, butter, salt, pepper & baking soda in a pot and heat to boiling
- When water comes to a rolling boil, stir in grits with a whisk
- Keep stirring until water boils again
- Turn heat down to medium-high
- Let grits boil for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Check to see if grits are done by tasting. They should be soft & creamy
- Sauté tomatoes and greens until soft, but don’t overcook
- Fix eggs to your liking. They can be fried, poached or scrambled
- To assemble: pour a large serving of grits into a bowl. Top with tomatoes, greens and eggs
- Sprinkle with feta cheese
New Potato Salad
Ingredients:
- Red potatoes, chopped into bite-size pieces
- Red onion, diced celery, chopped, including all leaves green olives stuffed with pimientos
- Chopped fresh parsley, finely chopped virgin olive oil
- Balsamic vinegar
- CHEF NOTE: Julia Childs rule for the ratio of oil & vinegar is three parts oil to one part vinegar. She has never failed me yet!
- Salt and pepper to taste
Method:
- Put potatoes in a pot with a pinch of salt, covered with water
- Bring to boil and cook for about 15 minutes
- Check potatoes to see when they are ready. Should not be hard, but also not mushy
- When potatoes are done, drain
- Put potatoes (still warm), onion, celery, olives & parsley into a large bowl
- Pour oil and vinegar over all and stir well
- Season with salt and pepper, tasting to make sure your seasonings are correct
- Stir and place in refrigerator until chilled
