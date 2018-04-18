Curling gaining popularity in the South

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURHAM, N.C. -- It was "Miracle on Ice" part two!

The U.S. Men's Curling team shocking the world by winning the gold medal at the Winter Olympics a few months ago.

The success has generated a lot of interest in this unique sport and there's actually a place to can "curl" right here in North Carolina -- The Triangle Curling Club in Durham.

At first glance curling is a little strange. Derek Corbin, a former member of the U.S. Junior National Team says, "The first time I saw curling was in Salt Lake City. I was not a curler, we laughed at it, it is funny, 42-pound hunks of granite that looks like a tea pot. If you don't understand it, it is goofy. My response is learn about it come try it. You will have an amazing time."

Curling is huge in the northeastern part of the country and some of the midwestern states but it's gaining popularity in the south.

The Triangle Curling Club has many opportunities for you to check it out, like a $20 deal where lunch is included.