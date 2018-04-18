× Charlotte city councilwoman questions if 9/11 was real in Facebook post

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte city councilmember is under fire after posting an article on Facebook that questions the validity of the September 11 attack on the World Trade Center, WSOC reports.

On her personal Facebook page, Councilmember LaWana Mayfield publicly shared a fake news article claiming a scientific journal determined the collapse of the buildings after two planes hit them was a controlled demolition.

Mayfield wrote on Facebook, “I am still waiting for someone to produce pieces of the alleged plane that opened the doors for US Citizens to loose (sic) all privacy rights (from the conspiracy theorist in me).”

Mayfield told WFAE-FM that she thought the attacks were used “to not only create a way through government to spy on the American people but also to privatize a lot of the work that is happening on the ground.”

A city spokesperson says Mayfield is not a 9/11 truther and that she was just asking a question.

This isn’t Mayfield’s first controversial post.

Last year, the Democratic District 3 representative sparked a controversy after she sent a tweet comparing President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler.

Mayfield later apologized for the tweet.