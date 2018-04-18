Bear destroys SUV, starts honking horn after accidentally locking itself inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. -- Somehow a bear climbed into a Colorado resident’s car and locked itself inside, proceeding to destroy the interior as it tried to escape, according to KDVR.

"The bear was able to open the passenger door," Boulder County Sheriff's Office Commander Mike Wagner said. "As it did it got trapped and then subsequently destroyed the inside of the car."

Deputies were able to open the vehicle's door to safely let the bear out.

The vehicle was damaged, but there were no injuries to the bear or people.

The incident happened on Conifer Hill Road on Monday.

The sheriff's office said bears are beginning to look for food in neighborhoods and offered several tips to avoid the animals.

"Trust us, you don't want to have to deal with a 'hangry' bear," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

Parks and Wildlife officials say contact between humans and bears is inevitable in Colorado, but the less contact, the better.