2 teens charged after employee shot during robbery at Winston-Salem convenience store

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two teens face charges after an employee was shot during a robbery at a Winston-Salem convenience store, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Kobe Isaiah Allen, 16, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Qwezniek Tyrone Roberts, 16, is charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.

At 12:21 a.m. on April 4, police went to Mo’s Chicken and Grocery on Indiana Avenue in reference to an armed robbery. Officers learned that two suspects entered the business and pulled a gun on the clerk. When another employee confronted them with his own weapon, he was shot multiple times.

The employee was taken to a hospital for treatment. Winston-Salem police did not provide an update on the employee’s condition in their Wednesday news release.

Roberts was taken into custody on April 12. Allen was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Allen was also charged with armed robbery of a person for an unrelated crime on Jan. 28 in the 2800 block of Piedmont Circle.

Robert is being held under a $30,000 secured bond and Allen is being held under a $205,000 secured bond at the Forsyth County Detention Center. Both are due in court May 3.