Woman takes pet raccoon that inhaled too much pot smoke to firehouse at 2 a.m.

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ind. — Firefighters in Wayne Township didn’t know what to think when they heard their doorbell ringing repeatedly in the middle of the night last week.

“As many times as the doorbell on the firehouse was pushed, the firefighters were quite certain that something bad was going on outside,” Wayne Township Fire Capt. Mike Pruitt told WTHR.

It turns out, the person ringing the doorbell was a woman seeking treatment — for her pet raccoon.

The woman told firefighters her raccoon had been exposed to a large amount of marijuana smoke.

“What was his illness you ask? The raccoon had smoked too much weed. Yes! It happened!” the Wayne Township Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

Pruitt said the animal was lethargic and met the symptoms of being exposed to marijuana.

“And as much as we love animals, there wasn’t much we could do. We do appreciate that our citizens turn to us in their toughest moments for help. We hope in time the Raccoon made a full recovery. Sorry we couldn’t do more,” the department wrote.

The woman eventually took the raccoon home to sleep it off, Pruitt told WRTV.