Two dead after shooting inside High Point home

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police are investigating after two people were killed inside a home in High Point early Tuesday morning, according to a press release.

At about 3:20 a.m., police went to a home in the 1900 block of Franklin Avenue in reference to shots fired. Arriving officers found 39-year-old Tyree Miller lying next to the road and suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Miller was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

During their search, officers also found 33-year-old Lynn Baskins with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that the home belongs to the person who initially called 911 and Miller. At some point, Baskins came to the house and got into a fight with Miller before the pair exchanged gunfire.

The 911 caller escaped through a window and was not injured. Police do not believe there are any additional suspects or victims.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.