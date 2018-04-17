× Two being treated after carbon monoxide leaks from generator used after tornado hits home

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people are being treated in Greensboro after carbon monoxide leaked from a generator used after a tornado caused them to lose power, according to Dwayne Church with the Greensboro Fire Department.

The incident happened at a home in the 1800 block of Muncey Lane. They have been taken to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.

Firefighters have since located and removed the source of the leak and are ventilating the home.

The tornado was confirmed in Greensboro Sunday evening. The National Weather Service said the twister was a “high-end EF-2,” and had max wind speeds of 135 mph and had a path width of at least 300 yards.