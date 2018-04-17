Teacher says he is being fired for making pancakes for students during state testing

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Pennsylvania middle school teacher says he is being fired for making pancakes for his students while they took state tests last week, according to LancasterOnline.

On April 10, Hand Middle School social studies teacher Kyle Byler brought an electric griddle and made a whole-grain pancake for each student to eat while taking tests. While making the breakfast food, assistant principal Marian Grill walked into the class and saw him.

Within 24 hours, he was told he’d be terminated for causing a distraction. The school board is expected to approve his firing at a meeting Tuesday night.

“I don’t understand what I did wrong, to be honest with you. There was no infraction whatsoever,” Byler told the newspaper. “At no point was it any distraction for any of the students. They worked their butts off.”

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, there is no state rule against serving or preparing food during the state tests.

Jason Molloy, president of the Lancaster Education Association, says his termination would be a “terrible injustice to his students.”

“For some, whole-grain pancakes may be the only hot meal they’ve gotten that day,” Molloy said.