Suspect in Rockingham County deputy-involved shooting faces multiple charges

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The man accused of pointing a gun at a deputy Monday, leading to the deputy shooting the man, is facing multiple charges, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Scott James Daniels, 46, is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer with intent to kill, felony assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, misdemeanor assault on a female, misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun and misdemeanor interfering with 911 communications.

A deputy responded to a 911 call hang-up at 325 Nell Road, south of Madison, around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

While the deputy was there talking to a woman at the house, Daniels came toward the deputy, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the deputy, Sheriff Sam Page said. The deputy then shot Daniels.

Daniels was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released into the custody of the sheriff’s office.

Daniels is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $1,030,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court April 25.