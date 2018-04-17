× Deputy injured after crash on Old US 52 in Welcome; road closed

WELCOME, N.C. — A deputy was taken to the hospital after a crash on Old U.S. Hwy 52 in Welcome Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 10:35 p.m. after a situation troopers describe as a “rolling domestic.” While a couple was arguing in a car, Lexington police pinged the woman’s cell phone and found the car on Charlotte Drive.

Officers were able to remove the woman from the car but the man drove off, causing Lexington police and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office to pursue.

At the same time, a deputy preparing to join the chase was making a left turn from Homer Street onto Old U.S. Hwy 52 when the two crashed.

The deputy and other driver were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

The man involved in the chase has not been located.