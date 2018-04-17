North Carolina mom, children infected with salmonella after eating recalled eggs

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Kimberly Joyner made an egg and sausage breakfast for her four young children last Friday morning, and by that evening, half of them were violently ill, according to WTVD.

The next morning, she and her other two children became sick.

“She started throwing up, having diarrhea like really bad,” said Joyner. “She was saying her stomach was hurting and then about an hour later, my two-year-old started throwing up and I’m like, ‘oh well they must have some virus.'”

After seeing news reports the following day about a massive egg recall due to potential salmonella contamination, she knew her family would be counted among the illnesses reported to the FDA.

By Saturday, the FDA said 22 illnesses had been reported in connection with the contaminated eggs.

The eggs were distributed from Rose Acre Farms in Hyde County and shipped to North Carolina, Florida, Colorado, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

Salmonella Braenderup is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Symptoms can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The affected eggs are from plant number P-1065 with the Julian date range of 011 through date of 102 printed on either the side portion or the principal side of the carton or package. Click here for a full list of the recalled products.

The North Carolina farm produces 2.3 million eggs a day.

Dr. Graham Snyder, an Emergency Physician at WakeMed in Raleigh, said symptoms of salmonella infection can surface as soon as eight hours to a few days after ingestion of contaminated meat or eggs.

“It can go everywhere from you feel a little bad, a little diarrhea and don’t think anything more about it to a life-threatening, overwhelming infection,” said Dr. Snyder.

While most people can ride it out at home with lots of fluids, Snyder said those more vulnerable populations should not hesitate to contact their doctor if experiencing symptoms.

“My hope and expectation is that the egg manufacturers are being very aggressive — they’re recalling everything that they have even the slightest suspicion about,” said Snyder. “And eggs don’t have a long shelf life so my hope is that within a few weeks, this will be the end of it.”