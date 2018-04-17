Neighbors help neighbors in east Greensboro after tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Over the last few days, there has been no shortage of devastating images of damage from Sunday’s tornado, but that all has been mirrored by beautiful images of a community stepping up.

People pulled into a business lot near the intersection of North English and Kentwood streets in Greensboro and set up stations for receiving and distributing donations.

Donations included cases of water, bags of food, personal hygiene items and clothing to assist people in surrounding neighborhoods affected by the storm.

“We were hit pretty hard, down our way it’s big trees down, people need different stuff,” Deborah Johnson said.

She received canned goods from the location.

William Whitehead was thankful he could get basic items.

“I got some paper towels, a roll of toilet paper and some deodorant,” he said.

James Bell really needed water.

“Right now, I have no water at the house. I have no lights. My roof is leaking.” he said. “I appreciate what they’re doing to help the community out.”

There was a continuous flow of drivers who pulled into the parking lot to drop off items.

The effort to assist people wasn’t organized by a nonprofit group or organization, but by people who have called east Greensboro home for years.

Steven Matthews and Gerald Roberts were two of the people who helped organize the donation and distribution efforts.

“It was brothers saying, 'Let’s make a difference right now,' and that's what we did,” Matthews said.

“I don't like the fact that we had the tornado come through here, but I think it did Greensboro some good. It brought people back together,” Roberts said.

People hope to remain in the lot the rest of the week to assist people in need.

Along with food, water, clothes, diapers and hygiene products, the hope is someone will donate portable toilets to assist families without working plumbing.