Khloe Kardashian reveals baby girl’s name

CLEVELAND – Four days after giving birth to her baby girl with NBA player Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian revealed their daughter’s name Monday.

Khloe posted on Instagram, “Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”

Kardashian, 33, and Thompson, 27, who plays with the Cleveland Cavaliers, welcomed True last Thursday in Cleveland.

Last week, several reports came out that Thompson, 27, was caught cheating on Kardashian. Thompson was at the hospital for True’s birth.

Khloe’s mom and sisters also came to Cleveland to be there for the baby’s arrival.