Here’s how to help tornado relief efforts in the Triad

Just days after a tornado barreled through Guilford and Rockingham counties, many people in the community are still reeling from the damage.

To help, FOX8 has compiled a list of ways to help the community in tornado relief efforts.

Free Lunches on Tuesday

Guilford County Schools will provide meals to school-age children from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at these locations:

Windsor Recreation Center -- 1601 E. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro

Greensboro Farmers Curb Market -- 501 Yanceyville St., Greensboro

Peck Elementary School -- 1601 W. Florida St., Greensboro

Mount Zion Baptist Church -- 1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro

Andrews High School -- 1920 McGuinn Drive, High Point

Ferndale Middle School -- 701 Ferndale Blvd., High Point

Guilford Elementary School -- 920 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro

Grimsley High School -- 801 Westover Terrace, Greensboro

Swann Middle School -- 811 Cypress St., Greensboro

New Light Missionary Baptist Church -- 1105 Willow Road, Greensboro

Rankin Elementary School -- 1501 Spry St., Greensboro

Providence Baptist Church -- 1106 Tuscaloosa St., Greensboro

The United Way of Greater Greensboro

The United Way of Greater Greensboro will begin accepting monetary donations on April 17.

Donations can be made online, by mail or in person. The United Way of Greater Greensboro is located at 1500 Yanceyville St., Greensboro, NC 27405. Checks should indicate the donation is for “Tornado Relief.”



Goodwill

Goodwill is accepting household goods, including furniture, clothing, home goods, and school supplies, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at all Goodwill locations.

IRC

The Interactive Resource Center, 407 E. Washington St., is accepting water and non-perishable food items from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army Greensboro is accepting donations for local disaster relief efforts.

The Salvation Army has dispatched staff to the affected area of Greensboro to support clients of its Rapid Rehousing program who live there.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro

Habitat for Humanity will be collecting donations and recruiting volunteers to help cleanup efforts.

The organization will collect items from 8 a.m. until noon Tuesday at the Habitat Greensboro Office on Summit Avenue and at its location on West Gate City Boulevard.

The following items are of the most-urgent need: Bottled water Food, blankets Tarps for temporary roof covering Plywood for windows Rubber and work gloves Heavy duty trash bags

Cleanup work will begin at 8 a.m. -- anyone who wants to help can call the City of Greensboro at (336) 373-2489.

American Red Cross

A Red Cross Emergency Shelter will continue to operate at the Glenwood Community Recreation Center.

The City of Greensboro