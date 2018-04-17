Here’s how to help tornado relief efforts in the Triad

Just days after a tornado barreled through Guilford and Rockingham counties, many people in the community are still reeling from the damage.
To help, FOX8 has compiled a list of ways to help the community in tornado relief efforts.
Free Lunches on Tuesday
Guilford County Schools will provide meals to school-age children from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at these locations:
- Windsor Recreation Center -- 1601 E. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro
- Greensboro Farmers Curb Market -- 501 Yanceyville St., Greensboro
- Peck Elementary School -- 1601 W. Florida St., Greensboro
- Mount Zion Baptist Church -- 1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro
- Andrews High School -- 1920 McGuinn Drive, High Point
- Ferndale Middle School -- 701 Ferndale Blvd., High Point
- Guilford Elementary School -- 920 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro
- Grimsley High School -- 801 Westover Terrace, Greensboro
- Swann Middle School -- 811 Cypress St., Greensboro
- New Light Missionary Baptist Church -- 1105 Willow Road, Greensboro
- Rankin Elementary School -- 1501 Spry St., Greensboro
- Providence Baptist Church -- 1106 Tuscaloosa St., Greensboro
The United Way of Greater Greensboro
- The United Way of Greater Greensboro will begin accepting monetary donations on April 17.
- Donations can be made online, by mail or in person.
- The United Way of Greater Greensboro is located at 1500 Yanceyville St., Greensboro, NC 27405. Checks should indicate the donation is for “Tornado Relief.”
Goodwill
- Goodwill is accepting household goods, including furniture, clothing, home goods, and school supplies, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at all Goodwill locations.
IRC
- The Interactive Resource Center, 407 E. Washington St., is accepting water and non-perishable food items from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Salvation Army
- The Salvation Army Greensboro is accepting donations for local disaster relief efforts.
- The Salvation Army has dispatched staff to the affected area of Greensboro to support clients of its Rapid Rehousing program who live there.
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro
- Habitat for Humanity will be collecting donations and recruiting volunteers to help cleanup efforts.
- The organization will collect items from 8 a.m. until noon Tuesday at the Habitat Greensboro Office on Summit Avenue and at its location on West Gate City Boulevard.
- The following items are of the most-urgent need:
- Bottled water
- Food, blankets
- Tarps for temporary roof covering
- Plywood for windows
- Rubber and work gloves
- Heavy duty trash bags
- Cleanup work will begin at 8 a.m. -- anyone who wants to help can call the City of Greensboro at (336) 373-2489.
American Red Cross
- A Red Cross Emergency Shelter will continue to operate at the Glenwood Community Recreation Center.
The City of Greensboro
- The City of Greensboro’s Contact Center is serving as a centralized collection point for residents, groups and businesses who wish to volunteer with tornado cleanup, but residents can also register online.
- City’s Contact Center: 336-373-CITY (2489).
- People can also contact The Volunteer Center of Greensboro: 336-7373-1633 or visit www.volunteergso.org.