Here’s how to help tornado relief efforts in the Triad

Posted 8:48 am, April 17, 2018, by , Updated at 09:40AM, April 17, 2018

Just days after a tornado barreled through Guilford and Rockingham counties, many people in the community are still reeling from the damage.

To help, FOX8 has compiled a list of ways to help the community in tornado relief efforts.

Free Lunches on Tuesday

Guilford County Schools will provide meals to school-age children from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at these locations:

  • Windsor Recreation Center -- 1601 E. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro
  • Greensboro Farmers Curb Market -- 501 Yanceyville St., Greensboro
  • Peck Elementary School -- 1601 W. Florida St., Greensboro
  • Mount Zion Baptist Church -- 1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro
  • Andrews High School -- 1920 McGuinn Drive, High Point
  • Ferndale Middle School -- 701 Ferndale Blvd., High Point
  • Guilford Elementary School -- 920 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro
  • Grimsley High School -- 801 Westover Terrace, Greensboro
  • Swann Middle School -- 811 Cypress St., Greensboro
  • New Light Missionary Baptist Church -- 1105 Willow Road, Greensboro
  • Rankin Elementary School -- 1501 Spry St., Greensboro
  • Providence Baptist Church -- 1106 Tuscaloosa St., Greensboro

The United Way of Greater Greensboro

  • The United Way of Greater Greensboro will begin accepting monetary donations on April 17.
  • Donations can be made online, by mail or in person.
    • The United Way of Greater Greensboro is located at 1500 Yanceyville St., Greensboro, NC 27405. Checks should indicate the donation is for “Tornado Relief.”

Goodwill

  • Goodwill is accepting household goods, including furniture, clothing, home goods, and school supplies, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at all Goodwill locations.

IRC

  • The Interactive Resource Center, 407 E. Washington St., is accepting water and non-perishable food items from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Salvation Army

  • The Salvation Army Greensboro is accepting donations for local disaster relief efforts.
  • The Salvation Army has dispatched staff to the affected area of Greensboro to support clients of its Rapid Rehousing program who live there.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro

  • Habitat for Humanity will be collecting donations and recruiting volunteers to help cleanup efforts.
  • The organization will collect items from 8 a.m. until noon Tuesday at the Habitat Greensboro Office on Summit Avenue and at its location on West Gate City Boulevard.
  • The following items are of the most-urgent need:
    • Bottled water
    • Food, blankets
    • Tarps for temporary roof covering
    • Plywood for windows
    • Rubber and work gloves
    • Heavy duty trash bags
  • Cleanup work will begin at 8 a.m. -- anyone who wants to help can call the City of Greensboro at (336) 373-2489.

American Red Cross

  • A Red Cross Emergency Shelter will continue to operate at the Glenwood Community Recreation Center.

The City of Greensboro

  • The City of Greensboro’s Contact Center is serving as a centralized collection point for residents, groups and businesses who wish to volunteer with tornado cleanup, but residents can also register online.
  • City’s Contact Center: 336-373-CITY (2489).
  • People can also contact The Volunteer Center of Greensboro: 336-7373-1633 or visit www.volunteergso.org.