Former first lady Barbara Bush dead at 92

HOUSTON — Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at the age of 92, according to a statement released by the office of George H.W. Bush.

Bush had been suffering for some time and was in and out of the hospital multiple times in the last year while battling with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and congestive heart failure.

A source in mid-April said she was in failing health and had decided to not go back into the hospital.

Barbara and George H.W. Bush were married for 73 years.

Bush was the only living wife of one former president and the mother of another former president.

George H.W. Bush served one term as president from 1989 to 1993 while George W. Bush served two terms from 2001 through 2009.