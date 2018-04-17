All Guilford County schools to be in session on Wednesday, except for four that sustained storm damage

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – All Guilford County schools will be in session on Wednesday, except for Hampton Elementary, Peeler Open Elementary, Erwin Montessori and Mcleansville Elementary School.

The four that remain closed were damaged from storms that hit Guilford County on Sunday, leaving a man dead, several buildings destroyed and thousands without power.

A “high-end EF-2,” was confirmed in Greensboro at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. EF-2 tornadoes have speeds between 111–135 mph and can tear roofs off well-constructed homes.

The tornado had max wind speeds of 135 mph and a path width of at least 300 yards. The hardest hit area appears to be in the neighborhoods near Hampton Elementary School on the east side of Greensboro.

Eighty homes and businesses had major damage, with another 60 that had minor damage, according to Greensboro City Manager Jim Westmoreland.

Anthony George, 48, died after a tree fell on his BMW on the corner of Summit Avenue and East Cone Boulevard on Sunday.

Nearly 30,000 people were without power in Guilford County on Sunday night. The number was down to about 6,800 as of Wednesday afternoon.