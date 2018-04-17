8-year-old boy brings knife to school, cuts 3 students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. -- Police are investigating after a second grader in Minnesota brought a knife to school and cut three students, according to WCCO.

Officers went to Pleasantview Elementary School in Sauk Rapids around 7:15 a.m. Monday after the student brought a kitchen knife to school.

The boy allegedly cut three children with the knife in less than a minute. Two of the students were cut in the back of the head and required stitches.

The 8-year-old walked to the school office and put the knife down after the attack. Police believe the incident was random.

"I don't think he had an intended target when he came to school with the knife. We're not sure exactly why he came to school with a knife,” said Sauk Rapids Police Chief Perry Beise.

The student was taken to the police station where he was released to his parents.

Children under the age of 10 cannot be criminally charged in Minnesota. Their cases are handled by social services.

Police say there is no indication the boy’s parents will face any charges.