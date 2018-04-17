× 2 arrested, 1 wanted after robbery, fatal shooting at Burlington sweepstakes

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Two people have been arrested after a robbery and fatal shooting at a Burlington sweepstakes last week, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Anthony Lamar Cason, 22, of Thomasville, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Jimal Edward Jenkins, 27, of Thomasville, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The robbery happened around 9:20 p.m. April 8 at the Gone Fishing Sweepstakes on North Church Street. Arriving officers found three victims, two suffering from head injuries and one who had been shot.

Police say the person shot was a security officer for the business. He was taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Police later identified the man as 25-year-old Michael Le.

The other two victims were identified as an employee and patron; they were taken to the hospital and released with bruising and swelling to the head.

One patron and three employees were inside the business at the time of the robbery.

Police are still searching for Shamar Ramel Holloway, 35, of Graham. He is wanted for first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Cason and Jenkins are being held in the Alamance County Detention Center without bond. They will have a first appearance in court Wednesday.

Anyone with information on Holloway’s location is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.