Woman killed in crash in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in High Point on Monday morning, according to a news release from High Point police.

The crash happened at the Interstate 74 East/Business 85 North interchange at 10:07 a.m.

A Honda Accord driven by Hema Mongar, 20, of High Point, ran a red light and was hit on the passenger side by a Ford F-150, the release said.

A passenger in the Honda, Som Mangar, 22, of High Point, was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Mongar has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, failure to stop at a red light and violating a driver's license restriction.

Police do not believe impairment or speed were factors in the crash.